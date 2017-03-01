At least one dead, 35 wounded in Kabul attacks-Afghan official

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least one person was killed and 35 wounded on Wednesday in Taliban attacks on different parts of the Afghan capital of Kabul, the ministry of public health said.

A ministry spokesman said one person was killed in an attack on an office of the main intelligence agency on the city's eastern outskirts, while at least 35 people were wounded in a separate attack on a police office in the west of Kabul.

News.Az

