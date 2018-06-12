At least one dead after catamaran crashes into barge on Volga river in Russia

The Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed on Tuesday the collision of a tourist catamaran with a barge in the Russian city of Volgograd, which claimed lives of 10 people and injured five others.

"Ten people were killed as a result of the collision of a catamaran and a barge in Volgograd, five others were saved, while fate of one more individual remains unknown," the EMERCOM said in a press release, Sputnik International reports.

The catamaran collided with a cargo barge on Volga River. A local emergency service source said earlier that five people died in the crash.

The local emergency service representative said that there were 16 passengers onboard the catamaran.

According to the information provided by Volgograd's city administration, the collision has taken place near the Golodny Island in about one kilometer (0.6 miles) from the coastline. The catamaran collided with a tugboat consisting of two barges as a result of which the catamaran capsized.

"As a result of search and rescue activities 10 bodies have been found, their identities are being established, one individual is missing. The searches are ongoing," Volgograd Region Governor Andrei Bocharov told reporters.

