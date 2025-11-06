At least one killed, three injured in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

At least one killed, three injured in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least one person was killed, and three others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon.

Israel carried out an air raid on the area between the Toura and the town of Abbassiyeh, in the Tyre district, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Ambulances have rushed to the site for the casualties.

For its part, the Israeli military said it carried out strikes on sites in the Tyre area in southern Lebanon, targeting people it described as militants with Hezbollah.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) struck terrorists who were operating at a terrorist infrastructure site belonging to Hezbollah's Construction Unit," the military said in a statement.

It said the infrastructure at the site was used to manufacture equipment employed by Hezbollah to rebuild its power.

The military vowed to continue "to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

News.Az