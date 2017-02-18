At least three people killed in car accident in Russia’s Dagestan
At least three people were killed and five others were injured in a car accident in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, a regional Interior Ministry representative told Sputnik.
According to the representative, the incident occurred when a car drove into the opposite lane, crashing into the oncoming vehicle.
"A VAZ-2114 vehicle drove into the opposite lane and crashed into a Volkswagen Passat vehicle. As a result, three people died on the spot, another five were injured, including four children," the representative said.
Dagestan is a hotbed of Islamist insurgency in the North Caucasus. Multiple violent attacks have plagued the region over the past decade.
