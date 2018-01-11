Ataturk Airport to only receive planes of heads of state

Ataturk Airport to only receive planes of heads of state

Once the third airport in Istanbul is commissioned, Ataturk Airport will only receive planes of heads of state.

According to Anadolu agency, the statement came from Ahmet Arslan, minister of transport, maritime affairs and communications.

An exhibition center will also operate at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, he noted.

Touching upon the implementation of the third Istanbul airport project, Arslan noted that presently, the airport is 78 percent ready.

“Construction of terminals has been completed at the third airport and all systems have been tested,” the minister said.

Arslan noted that two emergency runways will also be created at the third airport.

Test flights will be launched at the third airport in February. Construction of a parking lot designed for 30,000 cars at the airport will be completed in the same month.

The third airport is being built near the Lake Terkos in northern Istanbul. Initially, it will serve 90 million passengers a year.

