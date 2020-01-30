Athens hosts business forum on “Discover Azerbaijan: introduce its opportunities to Greece business community”

+ ↺ − 16 px

A business forum on “Discover Azerbaijan: introduce its opportunities to Greece business community” co-organized by Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, Investme

At the forum, Azerbaijan was represented by "Agro Procurement and Supply" OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

At the opening ceremony of the forum, Konstantinos Bitsios, Vice-Chairman of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, Georgios Filiopoulos, Executive Director of the National Investment and Trade Promotion Agency, Anar Huseynov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Hellenic Republic made a speech and spoke about the current state of and prospects for political and economic relations between the two countries. It was mentioned that these kinds of events allow representatives of business entities of both countries to share more information about existing opportunities and establish further cooperation.

Leyla Mammadova, Chairperson of the Board of “Agro Procurement and Supply” OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture made a presentation on the panel of “Business Environment in Azerbaijan” arranged within the forum and informed about agricultural reforms in Azerbaijan and the work implemented in the development of agro sector. She stated that these kinds of business missions are important in promoting local products:

“Greece also pays a great deal of attention to the agriculture, as Azerbaijan. This similarity allows to create a closer cooperation between our countries in the agricultural sector. Currently, agriculture is steadily developing in Azerbaijan as a result of the reforms in this area and special attention of the state. Azerbaijan’s export potential grows every year. Azerbaijani agricultural products can be imported both fresh and processed. We would like Greece to occupy a special place among the countries where Azerbaijani products are exported. We hope this business mission will be successful and contribute to the new business cooperation between our countries.”

Leyla Mamadova, addressing the Greek entrepreneurs who attended the forum challenged them to invest in the agro sector in Azerbaijan. She stated that there is a favorable environment for investment in the country and in order to improve the business and investment environment, various kinds of measurements are being taken by the state.

Fuad Panahov, Advisor to the President at Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) made a speech on the panel too. He provided detailed information on Azerbaijan business environment and export potential.

Then, on the panel of “Companies doing business with Azerbaijan”, representatives of Greek companies currently operating in Azerbaijan by cooperating with direct and local companies made a speech about why they have chosen to do business with Azerbaijan and what their perspectives on future relationships are.

It should be noted that the main purpose of organizing business forum is to expand trade relations between the relevant public and private business entities of both countries, to explore new investment opportunities and to establish new business partnerships. At the exhibition arranged within the forum, in order to promote the local farmer products, the fair and degustation of the saffron, saffron jam, tea, honey, rice, wine, palm, narsharab, hazelnut, various jams, including Zagatala tea, rice floor, rice, pea, honey and other food products packaged under the brand name “From Village to City” were organized by “Agro Procurement and Supply” OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture too.

News.Az

