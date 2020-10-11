Atlantis Armenian Airlines transports missiles, rocket systems to Armenia on civilian planes

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Under the humanitarian aid, corrupt air carrier Atlantis Armenian Airlines, which is also under sanctions, transports missiles and rocket systems to Armenia on civilian aircrafts," Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has tweeted.

"This is a blatant violation of the Chicago Convention and the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization," Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az