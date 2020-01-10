Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona to set up Supercopa derby with Madrid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Atletico Madrid battled back to beat Barcelona 3-2 in the semifinals of the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia on Thursday night in a wildly entertaining match that featured five second-half goals, according to ESPN.

Both teams fielded full-strength sides for the chance to play Real Madrid, who beat Valencia on Wednesday in the other semi, in the final of the first-ever four-team Super Cup competition.

"It was a very strange game, it was very hot and it was very tough for us but luckily we were able to turn things around and win," Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa said.

"We got the victory because we had faith, we were always looking to win the game, we did that and we're very happy," he added.

The result sets up a Madrid derby at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, with Real and Atleti taking the field in the Supercopa final on Sunday.

