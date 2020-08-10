Atletico Madrid reports 2 positive COVID-19 tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish side Atletico Madrid on Sunday reported two positive coronavirus tests, just four days before the team faces Leipzig in Portugal for a place in the Champions League semifinals, according to AFP.

"On Saturday, all members of the first team and the club's party to Lisbon underwent tests as required by UEFA protocols to participate in the quarter-finals of the Champions League," said a club statement.

"Among the results known today, two positives have appeared and they are self-isolating in their respective homes," it said.

It was not revealed whether the two positive cases involved players or backroom staff.

Atletico said the Spanish and Portuguese football and health authorities have been informed and that a fresh round of tests will be carried out on the squad and support team.

They recognized this could mean last-minute changes to travel schedules as well as accommodation plans in the Portuguese capital.

The self-contained eight-team tournament will be staged behind closed doors, starting Wednesday with the final also set for Lisbon on Aug. 23.

Spain has so far been one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with 310,000 registered infections and 28,500 deaths.

The Champions League had been put on hold since March because of the virus with the last-16 stage only completed on Friday and Saturday.

