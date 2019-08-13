Atomic Energy Organisation: Iran starts building Isotope Production Centre at Fordow nuclear site

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran has confirmed that Tehran has begun the construction of an isotope production center at the Fordow nuclear site, APA reports citing Sputnik.

It is reported about the inauguration ceremony that was attended by Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran.

The center will research methods to produce stable isotopes, including through distillation and heat exchange. These can be used in medicine, industry, and science.

The facility is expected to be built by mid-May 2020 and equipped after September of the same year.

Iran was accused of enriching uranium at the underground Fordow facility before signing a deal in 2015 to scale down its nuclear activities.

In its turn, Tehran repeatedly denied that the Fordow facility was intended to produce weapons-grade uranium, saying that it was tasked only with producing low-enriched uranium for power plants.

On 8 May, Iran announced that it was partially discontinuing some of its obligations under the JCPOA, exactly one year after the US unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and re-imposed wide-ranging sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

News.Az

News.Az