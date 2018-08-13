Atomic Energy Organization of Iran urges to preserve JCPOA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrooz Kamalvandi said that remaining in the nuclear deal is better than withdrawing from it.

"The impact of sanctions cannot be ignored, but if Iran stays in the JCPOA, the sanctions, both politically or economically speaking, will not be as effective as the previous round," the spokesman said.

Kamalvandi noted that many small and medium-sized countries could not do business with Iran due to European Union and United Nations sanctions, but this time they are able to cooperate despite the US pressures,”he said in an interview with ISNA.

"As our country’s leaders have vowed we should keep fighting on this battlefield to make the Americans realize that the sanctions will not succeed," Mehr cited the spokesman as saying.

"I personally believe that remaining in the JCPOA is better than leaving it," Kamalvandi stressed.

News.Az

News.Az