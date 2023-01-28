Attack on any diplomatic community is attack on global peace: Pakistani expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qaiser Nawab, founder President of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association, CEO of “THE” Society International and global youth leader on SDGs and an expert, extended condolences over a deadly armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran.

Speaking to News.Az, the Pakistani expert noted that attacks on any diplomatic community are attacks on the global community and global peace.

“Please accept our heartiest condolences over the tragic incident of terror that happened in Tehran. We pray for the departed soul and share the grief with the brothers and sisters of Azerbaijan. Attacks on any diplomatic community are attacks on the global community and global peace. Such acts must be strongly condemned,” Nawab added.

News.Az