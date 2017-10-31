Attack on Armenia pre-school: Hostage taker attempts to harm himself

+ ↺ − 16 px

The hostage taker attempted to harm himself, but the act was prevented by the police, First Deputy Police Chief of Armenia Hunan Poghosyan told reporters.

He refused to give any other details of the incident.

An investigation is underway.

Earlier it was reported that an assailant armed with a knife was holding hostage a 3-year-old boy at pre-school in Armenia’s Armavir. The man was trying to meet with his ex-wife. When his attempts failed, he entered a pre-school and took hostage a child and one of the employees demanding a meeting with ex-wife and his child.

According to some reports, the director of the kindergarten is the attacker’s mother-in-law.

The boy was later released and was taken out of the building, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported. The boy was immediately transported to the hospital.

As the hostage-taker was not injured, the police used special measures to release the child, former MP Rustam Gasparyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. He said the man was under the influence of alcohol and he did not understand clearly what he was demanding.

