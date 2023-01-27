Attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran ‘perpetrated in cold blood’ - Israeli expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The armed attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran was planned and perpetrated in cold blood, Mikhail Finkel, an Israeli political scientist and expert in international relations, told News.Az.

He stressed that most of the civilized countries consider Iran to be a terrorist state, which is true.

“Iran has been perpetrating terror attacks all over the world since 1979, since the time when Iran’s Shah Pahlavi was overthrown. Iran continues to commit atrocities all over the world directly by themselves or through their proxies and organizations affiliated with them,” the Israeli expert said.

According to Finkel, the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran was not carried out by chance.

“It seems like it wasn't just mere negligence and lack of security on the behalf of Iran. It looks like this attack was planned and perpetrated in cold blood because the Iranian regime is a terrorist state,” he added.

Finkel stated that the people of Israel stand by Azerbaijan.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the victim and the entire people of Azerbaijan. Israel is standing with you. By standing shoulder to shoulder against international terrorism, we will undoubtedly succeed,” the expert said.

News.Az