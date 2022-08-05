Attack on Azerbaijani embassy in London ‘unacceptable and barbaric’ – ambassador

Attack on Azerbaijani embassy in London ‘unacceptable and barbaric’ – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in London by a radical religious group is unacceptable and barbaric, Azerbaijani Ambassador to UK Elin Suleymanov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“It directly undermined the principle of diplomatic premises' inviolability,” the diplomat noted.

“Safety and security of our citizens, including Embassy officials, are our top priorities. Even under duress and endangerment, Azerbaijani diplomats, who are currently in London, continue their work,” Suleymanov added.

On August 4, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UK was attacked by a radical religious group, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed.

After bursting into the embassy building, the vandalizing group members raised religious flags and chanted radical religious slogans on the building's balcony. After local police intervened, the band members were escorted out of the building and detained.

No embassy employees were injured. The incident is being investigated by local law enforcement forces.

Through diplomatic channels, the issue regarding the security of diplomats and diplomatic premises in accordance with the Vienna Convention was raised with UK authorities.

News.Az