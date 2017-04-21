Attack on Russia's FSB killed two, injured one
- World
An attack has been committed on the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Khabarovsk, Russia.
Report informs citing TASS that the shooting took place inside a reception room of the FSB office, killing two, injuring one.
One of the dead reported to be FSB officer, and another a visitor, said to be citizen of one of the CIS countries.
The injured is also a citizen of one of the CIS countries. The country was not disclosed.
According to the information, the gunman was killed.
The investigation is underway.
