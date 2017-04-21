Yandex metrika counter

Attack on Russia's FSB killed two, injured one

An attack has been committed on the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Khabarovsk, Russia.

Report informs citing TASS that the shooting took place inside a reception room of the FSB office, killing two, injuring one.

One of the dead reported to be FSB officer, and another a visitor, said to be citizen of one of the CIS countries.

The injured is also a citizen of one of the CIS countries. The country was not disclosed.

According to the information, the gunman was killed.

The investigation is underway. 

