Attacker barges into Arkhangelsk kindergarten, knifing preschooler to death

"Earlier today, a man stabbed a six-year-old boy to death during nap time in a kindergarten in Naryan-Mar. Law enforcement officers apprehended the suspect at the scene of the crime," the press service said. The attacker was identified as a 36-year-old local, who was intoxicated.

A criminal case has been opened into the killing of a minor in the capital city of the Nenets autonomous region. Criminal charges of negligence and rendering services that fail to meet any standards for guaranteeing the safety of consumers’ life and health, were also pressed against officials and the private security providers.

An investigative team is working at the scene of the crime. Detectives will demand that the attacker be placed under arrest.