Attacker shot and arrested after trying to break into Rouhani's office

An assailant in Iran has been shot and arrested after trying to break into President Hassan Rouhani’s office, local news outlets reported.

Initial reports say the attacker was carrying a knife. He was shot in the leg attempting to bypass the high security gate on Pasteur Street in Tehran city centre, which is home to several government offices. 

"We are trying to identify the person and his motivation," Fars news agency cited the deputy governor of Tehran, Mohsen Hamedani, as saying.

