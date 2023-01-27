Attacks on diplomatic missions ‘unaccaptable’: EU ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable, EU ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Commenting on an armed attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran on Friday, the EU diplomat said he was horrified by the reports about the incident.

“I was horrified by the reports about the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran that caused a loss of life and injuries. Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable. I express condolences to the families of the victims and wish swift recovery to those wounded,” Michalko said.

News.Az