Attempted smuggle of Azerbaijani salt and tea recorded in Armenia

Attempted smuggle of Azerbaijani salt and tea recorded in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the scandal with Azerbaijani apples, revealed in Armenia, the Armenian border services intensified their work mode.

An attempt to smuggle Azerbaijan-made salt to Armenia from Georgia was foiled in recent days, the press office of the Armenian State Revenue Committee reported on Tuesday.

Bavra border checkpoint officers found in cars that came to Armenia more than 500 kilograms of the salt and tea produced in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, in April, Azerbaijani apples were brought to Armenia and sold there.

News.Az

News.Az