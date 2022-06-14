Attempts to squeeze Russia out of global life ‘hopeless’: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The attempts to squeeze Russia out of global life are absolutely hopeless as it is actually impossible to do, a Kremlin spokesman said in an interview with TASS.

Dmitry Peskov stressed that squeezing Russia out of international life is absolutely hopeless and actually impossible. “And the pace of developments over the past months clearly highlights it,” he said.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned a notable recent episode, saying that as part of preparations to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin met young engineers, entrepreneurs, scientists that will also participate in the forum. “He said much about our sovereignty, both technological and industrial, and commercial, etc. President made an important remark that our sovereignty in no case means isolation,” Peskov added.

