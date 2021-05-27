Attempts to violate state border of Azerbaijan unacceptable: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Attempts to violate the state border of Azerbaijan are unacceptable, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came after another provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district.

"As Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry earlier said, a reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenian Armed Forces made an attempt to enter Azerbaijan’s territory in the direction of the Yukhary Ayrim settlement of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district near the state border on May 27. Besides, the group attempted to carry out reconnaissance sabotage operations and terrorist activities aimed at mining roads. It was detected. As a result of immediate operational measures, 6 Armenian servicemen who tried to mine the roads leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the border were besieged, rendered harmless, and detained," read the statement.

The ministry stressed that Armenia has recently been pursuing a policy of deliberately aggravating the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

Baku emphasized that the transfer of the reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces to the territory of Azerbaijan, attempts at mining and sabotage are regarded as terrorist and provocative actions.

"While the mines laid by Armenia pose a threat to Azerbaijan, the sabotage committed on the Azerbaijani territory by a group of Armenian saboteurs and the next attempts to mine roads could become a serious threat to the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians,” said the statement. “Azerbaijan stands for the elimination of tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border through negotiations and supports the calls of the international community for the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two countries. Attempts aimed at violating the border of Azerbaijan are unacceptable.”

Baku urged Armenia to stop actions aimed at escalating tensions on the border of the two countries and respect the borders of the neighboring state.

News.Az