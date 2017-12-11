Attendance at this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix has grown seriously

Formula One saw an eight percent rise in the number of fans attending races in 2017 with 13 of the 20 races reporting bigger crowds, according to figures published by the sport’s commercial rights holder Reuters reports.

Azerbaijan saw the biggest percentage rise, up 58 percent with a reported crowd of 71,451, AzVision reports.

Monaco and Abu Dhabi reported no change while five, including two of the races with the biggest overall turnout, saw slight decreases on 2016.

Formula One said in a statement that the season’s global average attendance per three-day event was 203,570 and 76,722 on race Sunday.

Canada reported the biggest overall attendance of 360,000, an increase of 60,000 on 2016, followed by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on 344,500 and Mexico with 337,043.

Formula One said the attendance figures were provided by promoters.

Japan saw the biggest drop, down to 137,000 from a previous 145,000.

Malaysia, which has fallen off the calendar after this year’s race, pulled in a total of 110,604 -- a 19.69 percent rise on 2016.

The Mexican Grand Prix was named the best race of the season for the third year in a row.

The Australia Grand Prix also won the award in three successive seasons but one of those was in Adelaide before the race moved to Melbourne.

