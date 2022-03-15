Attracting major foreign investment to non-oil sector is ‘priority’ for Azerbaijan: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of Azerbaijan’s main priorities is to attract major foreign investment to its non-oil sector, President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.

The head of state made the remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant to be built in Azerbaijan by UAE’s Masdar company, News.Az reports.

“Over many years, 10 billion dollars have been invested in the oil and gas sector. This has allowed us the opportunity to achieve what we want in the field of energy,” he said.

The president stressed that today, Azerbaijan is also an exporter of crude oil, natural gas, oil products and electricity.

“We have great potential in terms of electricity exports. We are already exporting to four neighboring countries, and I am confident that we will access other markets with our electricity in the future. With this in mind, the construction of each new station, as I said, increases our export potential,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

