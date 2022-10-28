Audiovisual media regulators of OTS member and observer countries sign Declaration of Intent in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Declaration of Intent was signed at the first meeting of the Audiovisual Media Regulators of member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on Friday, News.Az reports.

The document envisages the conduct of an exchange of views and experience on the expansion of cooperation and dialogue between regulatory bodies, audiovisual broadcasting and its regulation. It is also proposed to establish the Turkic Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum (TBRAF) to discuss issues related to audiovisual media, which is considered a common cultural heritage.

The meeting participants will also tour the city of Shusha and view the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the city liberated from occupation.

News.Az