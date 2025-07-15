Australia and China call for dialogue and cooperation amid strategic tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday, with both leaders emphasizing the need for ongoing dialogue and cooperation despite continuing strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the high-level talks at the Great Hall of the People, Albanese said the two nations would pursue open communication and seek common ground in trade, security, and climate initiatives. The visit marks the latest step in the cautious rapprochement between Canberra and Beijing after years of diplomatic strain, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Dialogue needs to be at the centre of our relationship,” Albanese stated in his opening remarks to Xi, reiterating his government’s approach to “cooperate where we can, disagree where we must.”

Xi Jinping, in turn, expressed China’s willingness to deepen ties and build “strategic mutual trust” with Australia, stressing the importance of safeguarding multilateralism and free trade amidst global uncertainties.

The leaders agreed to review the 10-year-old China-Australia Free Trade Agreement and explore new avenues for cooperation on de-carbonisation, an issue both countries say is a shared priority. Albanese also raised concerns over recent short-notice live-fire naval drills conducted by China in the Tasman Sea earlier this year. Xi defended the exercises as routine, drawing a parallel with Australia’s own military activities.

Albanese’s six-day trip to China comes at a time when Beijing is positioning itself as a more stable trade partner, amid global unease over U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff policies. Despite Washington being Canberra’s closest security ally, Albanese made clear that Australia’s trade decisions would remain independent of U.S. influence.

The Australian prime minister also addressed human rights concerns during the trip, raising the case of detained Australian writer Yang Hengjun with Xi. Friction remains over Australia’s tightened foreign investment screenin, particularly in critical minerals, and its plan to reclaim control of a Chinese-leased port in Darwin.

Trade remains a central pillar of the relationship. China is Australia's largest trading partner, with exports dominated by iron ore. Albanese was joined on the trip by top executives from major mining firms, including Rio Tinto, BHP, and Fortescue, who met with Chinese steel industry representatives on Monday. Executives from Bluescope Steel and Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD were also expected to attend a business roundtable on Tuesday.

Bran Black, CEO of the Business Council of Australia, described the visit as an important opportunity to "send a signal that business-to-business engagement should be welcomed and encouraged."

Albanese is scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang later today, with further discussions expected to focus on trade facilitation and climate cooperation.

While deep divisions remain, particularly regarding military tensions and regional security, both governments appear committed to keeping communication channels open and minimizing conflict in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.

