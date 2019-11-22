Australia bushfire smoke shoots Sydney into top 10 global pollution index

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Australian state of New South Wales was gasping under the worst levels of air pollution ever recorded on Friday as smoke from widespread bushfires caused a spike in hospital visits and hazards including poor visibility for drivers, Reuters reports.

Sydney, the country’s most populous city, was blanketed in a thick haze for the fourth consecutive day, pushing it into a rare and repeat appearance in the list of top ten cities with the worst air pollution in the world.

Even as a cooler change brought some relief for firefighters battling scores of blazes burning for days across four states, many of the 7.5 million residents of New South Wales switched from contemplating evacuation to avoid rapidly advancing wildfires to hiding indoors from the smoke.

“The streets are deserted as people try and avoid being outside as much as possible,” Barry Hollman, mayor of the town of Bourke, some 800 km (497.1 miles) northwest of Sydney, told Reuters.

Air pollution in Bourke was at 15 times higher than recommended safe levels as strong winds whipped up both bushfire smoke and dust that has accumulated following three years of drought across Australia.

“I went out to check on people and in some parts visibility is less than 100 meters,” Hollman said. “The dust and smoke is everywhere.”

The smoke haze brought particulate pollution, which can be absorbed into the bloodstream, creating what officials said were the highest levels of pollution recorded in New South Wales.

Health officials said 73 people had sought treatment for respiratory conditions over the past week, twice normal levels.

At some stages in recent days, the state capital of Sydney reached as high as No. 8 on the Air Visual global rankings of cities with the worst air pollution in the world, ahead of Jakarta and Shenzhen and only just behind Mumbai.

News.Az

News.Az