Australia claims its steel and aluminium exports support American jobs

Australia's trade minister stated that the country's steel and aluminium exports to the U.S. contribute to "well-paying American jobs" and are important for mutual defense interests, as Canberra urges Washington for an exemption from President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs.

News.Az Reuters. Trump said on Sunday he will introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the U.S., on top of existing metals duties, in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul,reports citing

Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Monday that Australia, a key U.S. security ally in the Indo-Pacific, was making the case for "free and fair trade, including access into the U.S. market for Australian steel and aluminium" in meetings with the Trump administration.

"Australian steel and aluminium is creating thousands of good paying American jobs, and are key for our shared defence interests," he said in a statement.

