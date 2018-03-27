Australia expels two Russian diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia will expel two Russian diplomats as part of global action against Moscow over an alleged nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy living in the UK.

The prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, and the foreign minister, Julie Bishop, made the announcement in Canberra on Tuesday, saying two Russian diplomats had been identified as undeclared intelligence officers and would be ordered to leave Australia within seven days, The Guardian reports.

News.Az

News.Az