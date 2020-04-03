Australia expresses support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia supports the territorial integrity of #Azerbaijan and does not recognise the ‘elections’ which took place in Nagorno-Karabakh on 31 March. It is more important than ever the OSCE Minsk Group continues its role in the peace process to achieve a negotiated settlement. — Marc Innes-Brown (@AusAmbTurkey) April 3, 2020

News.Az

News.Az