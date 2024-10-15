Australia halts Japan’s winning streak with a 1-1 draw in World Cup Qualifier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia held Group C leaders Japan to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday , ending Japan’s nine-match winning streak in World Cup qualifiers. The hard-fought encounter marked Tony Popovic’s second match as Socceroos head coach, following his appointment last month, News.Az reports.

Shogo Taniguchi’s own goal in the 58th minute gave Australia a surprise lead after deflecting Lewis Miller’s low cross past his own goalkeeper. Popovic employed a defensive strategy throughout the game, aiming to protect the slim advantage.However, Japan found their breakthrough in the 76th minute when substitute Keito Nakamura skillfully weaved through Australia’s defence, delivering a dangerous cross that forced Cameron Burgess into an own goal, leveling the score.The result keeps Japan on top of Group C with 10 points from four matches, while Australia trails five points behind in second. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain remain close, with their fixture scheduled for later on Tuesday. South Korea also continued their strong form, earning a 3-2 victory over Iraq in a separate qualifier.

