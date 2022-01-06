Australia, Japan set to sign 'landmark' defense treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia and Japan are set to sign a "historic" treaty to strengthen bilateral defense and security cooperation, the former's prime minister said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement will be signed during a virtual leaders’ summit on Thursday.

"Australia and Japan are the closest of friends. Our Special Strategic Partnership is stronger than it has ever been, reflecting our shared values, our commitment to democracy and human rights, and our common interests in a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific region," Scott Morrison said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio was expected to visit the US and Australia mid-January, however, the scheduled trip has been cancelled to focus on tackling a domestic resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The "landmark treaty" will underpin greater and more complex practical engagement between the Australian Defense Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

Canberra and Tokyo will also discuss opportunities to strengthen government and business collaboration on clean energy, critical technologies and materials.

News.Az