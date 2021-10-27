Australia lifts international travel ban for first time during Covid-19 pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia will lift a ban on citizens travelling overseas without permission, the government announced Wednesday, with the country's border set to open to skilled workers and international students by the year's end, News.Az reports citing AFP.

More than 18 months after Australia closed its international borders, fully vaccinated citizens will no longer have to seek an exemption to leave the country, a joint statement from the health and home affairs ministries said.

It comes as the country's adult double-dose vaccination rate edged closer to an 80 percent target.

Home Affairs minister Karen Andrews said that while Australian citizens were currently being prioritised, more travel restrictions -- including for some non-citizens -- would be eased as vaccination rates increased.

"Before the end of the year, we anticipate welcoming fully vaccinated skilled workers and international students," she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who foreshadowed the changes earlier this month, said Australia was now "very close" to announcing a reciprocal travel bubble with Singapore, which announced late Tuesday that Australians no longer had to quarantine on arrival.

Qantas flights to the city-state are scheduled to resume on November 22.





News.Az