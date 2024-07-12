Yandex metrika counter

Australia pledges largest single military aid package for Ukraine

Australia pledges largest single military aid package for Ukraine

The Australian government announced its largest single military assistance package for Ukraine, worth nearly $250 million, according to a statement posted on Australia’s Department of Defense, News.Az reports.

The package will include air defense missiles, air-to-ground weapons (including guided weapons), and anti-tank weapons, as well as artillery shells and ammunition for mortars, cannons, and small arms.

The announcement takes Australia’s overall military assistance to Ukraine to more than $1.1 billion.

