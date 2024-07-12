Australia pledges largest single military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Australian government announced its largest single military assistance package for Ukraine, worth nearly $250 million, according to a statement posted on Australia’s Department of Defense, News.Az reports.

The package will include air defense missiles, air-to-ground weapons (including guided weapons), and anti-tank weapons, as well as artillery shells and ammunition for mortars, cannons, and small arms.The announcement takes Australia’s overall military assistance to Ukraine to more than $1.1 billion.

