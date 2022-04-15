Australia reports first Omicron XE variant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia has confirmed the first case of infection with the XE variant of the COVID-19 Omicron strain, said a report by the Health Ministry of the State of New South Wales on Friday, News.Az reports.

“This is the first XE sequence identified in NSW and this variant was detected in a person who recently returned from overseas,” said the report.

According to the Health Ministry, the Omicron strain – BA.2 dominates in Australia, where more than 5.26 million people infected with a new variant of coronavirus.

“The total number of deaths due to complications caused by COVID-19 is 6,693. More than 4.9 million infected have recovered from the disease, and about 257,000 more patients have an active phase of the disease,” the ministry added.

The XE variant was first discovered on 19 January 2022 in the UK. According to preliminary estimates by the World Health Organization, a new variant of the coronavirus may be the most contagious of all identified so far.

News.Az