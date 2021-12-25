Australia reports new record of daily COVID-19 infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

New record daily COVID-19 infections were reported by individual Australian states and territories as the country celebrates its second Christmas holiday under the pandemic, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

New South Wales posted a new record of 6,288 coronavirus infections in a day, the state health ministry said Saturday.

That number was up against 5,612 infections a day earlier Friday.

The state of Victoria missed out on a record on Saturday, but 2,108 people in the state have had their festive plans foiled after contracting the virus. Six deaths were also reported in Victoria.

Queensland announced a new daily record of 765 cases, while Tasmania, an island state south of the Australian mainland, saw a record 33 COVID-19 cases.

Health authorities have urged residents to celebrate the Christmas holidays outdoors if possible, to minimize the risk from COVID-19.

The Australian Department of Health has encouraged people to entertain outside or open windows for better ventilation and avoid sharing utensils during meals. Anyone with any symptoms is urged to skip celebrations.

Australia is currently battling its biggest, most widespread coronavirus outbreak as the omicron variant has appeared in every state and territory.

Australia's states and territories are reintroducing restrictions and updating how they trace and isolate positive cases as infections soar across the country.

Compulsory mask-wearing is required again in most of Australia as regional leaders try to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, dozens of domestic flights out of Sydney's Kingsford Smith airport were canceled on Friday as frontline staff who are considered close contacts to people infected with the coronavirus are required to have a coronavirus test and isolate.

News.Az