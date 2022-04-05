Australia set to ban luxury exports to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia will impose a ban on the export of certain luxury goods to Russia due to the latter’s ongoing war with Ukraine, the Australian Foreign Ministry said, News.Az reports.

"Australia will prohibit the supply, sale or transfer of certain luxury goods directly or indirectly to Russia, for use in Russia or in the interests of Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

Among the goods subject to the ban are caviar, truffles, wines, tobacco products, jewelry, perfumes, leather, certain types of electronics, musical instruments, art and more.

These sanctions will come into force on April 7, 2022.

News.Az