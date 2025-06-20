Australia shuts down embassy in Tehran, sends consular staff to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia announced Friday that it has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and directed diplomats and their families to leave Iran.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government made the decision based on advice about the deteriorating security environment in Iran, News.Az reports.

However, Australia’s Ambassador to Iran will remain in the region to support the Australian Government’s response to this crisis.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is deploying consular staff to Azerbaijan, including its border crossing, to support Australians departing Iran," the statement said.

"We urge Australians who are able to leave Iran to do so now, if it is safe. Those who are unable to, or do not wish to leave, are advised to shelter in place," it noted.

"We are continuing planning to support Australians seeking to depart Iran, and we remain in close contact with other partner countries. At this stage, our ability to provide consular services is extremely limited due to the situation on the ground. The airspace remains closed."

"DFAT will also continue to provide support through the 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre, direct contact with Australian citizens who have registered on our crisis portal and updates to travel advice," the statement added.

News.Az