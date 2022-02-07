Australia to welcome back international tourists after nearly two yrs

Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from Feb. 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, nearly two years after he shut the border to non-citizens to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Australia closed the border in March 2020 but began allowing skilled migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country in December.

"If you're double-vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Morrison said during a media briefing in Canberra.

The relaxation of border rules will be a boost for airlines, hotels and other tourism businesses - the sectors worst affected by lockdowns and other tough curbs.

