Australia voices concern over Meta's decision to end US fact-checking efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia has expressed deep concern over Meta’s decision to end its U.S. fact-checking operations on Facebook and Instagram, with senior officials warning about the risks of increased misinformation online.

The government -- which has been at the forefront of efforts to rein in social media giants -- was worried about a surge of false information spreading online, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "Misinformation and disinformation is very dangerous, and we've seen it really kind of explode in the last few years," Chalmers told national broadcaster ABC."And it's a very damaging development, damaging for our democracy. It can be damaging for people's mental health to get the wrong information on social media, and so of course we are concerned about that."Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday the group would "get rid of fact-checkers" and replace them with community-based posts, starting in the United States.Chalmers said the decision was "very concerning".The government had invested in trusted Australian news providers such as the ABC and national newswire AAP to ensure people had reliable sources for information, he said.Disinformation and misinformation had become "a bigger and bigger part of our media, particularly our social media", the treasurer said.

News.Az