Australian capital's electricity to be 100 pct renewable by 2020

Canberra is set to become the first major city outside of Europe to source 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The Australia Institute on Wednesday released a report that found that the Australian Capital Territory is set to become the first major jurisdiction outside Europe to transition from a fossil fuel-based supply to 100 percent renewable electricity.

The report said globally, just seven other jurisdictions with populations over 100,000 have transitioned to 100 percent renewable electricity, and zero outside of Europe.

The transition in ACT is expected to be complete by January 1 2020, and likely even ahead of this deadline, when the Hornsdale wind farm in South Australia (SA) starts feeding energy into the grid on October 1 in this year.

Three jurisdictions in Germany, three in Austria and one in Spain have already achieved the feat, with the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, home to 2.9 million people, the largest.

Richie Merzian, the Australia Institute's climate and energy program director, said in a media release on Wednesday that Canberra was a "renewable energy trailblazer."

"This shows that states and territories are leading the way on climate action while national governments often lag behind. Australia is a perfect example," he said.

"The ACT is set to become the first outside of Europe to join the 100 percent renewables club."

