Australian parliament establishes inter-parliamentary friendship group with Azerbaijan

An Australia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group comprising of 9 senators and 14 congressmen has been established at the Parliament of Australia, News.Az reports citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Australia.

According to the embassy, Mike Freelander, member of the Australian Labor Party (ALP), is the head of the group.

The friendship group will play an important role in development of cooperation and bilateral relations between the two countries` legislative authorities.

The Australia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group will promote the joint activity towards enhancing cooperation between the two countries in political, economic and cultural domains.

