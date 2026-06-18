Australian police bust multi-hundred-kg drug plot

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Six individuals have been charged by federal police in connection with an alleged plan to distribute hundreds of kilograms of illicit drugs that were reportedly imported into Queensland, Australia, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (QJOCTF) said authorities seized a total of 178 kilograms of cocaine and 142 kilograms of methamphetamine after carrying out multiple search warrants under Operation Minjiang.

According to officials, the operation began in May after police discovered 40 kilograms of cocaine at a boat ramp in Midge Point, located in northern Queensland.

Police also stated that an alleged “mothership” connected to the operation was identified and subsequently detained by authorities in the Solomon Islands for further investigation.

A burnt-out truck was located near the Midge Point scene and the alleged owner was arrested by police on June 6.

The 41-year-old Mackay man has been charged with one count of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug and is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police allege he facilitated the collection of the drugs and transported them to Brisbane.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said a crime scene was declared at a suspected safehouse at Petrie in Brisbane's north on June 9, with police allegedly locating 1kg of cocaine and paraphernalia.

A 32-year-old man was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and dealing with money or property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Police allege the man lived at the location and was involved in storing the drugs on behalf of an organisation.

Authorities identified a number of other people allegedly involved in moving drugs to and from the Petrie safehouse.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Middle Park in Brisbane's south-west and arrested a 32-year-old man.

He has been charged with possessing a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border-controlled drug, allegedly for transport to Sydney, and is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court next month.

Another search warrant was executed at a home in Eagleby, south of Brisbane, on June 13.

A 28-year-old Eagleby man was arrested and charged with possessing a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border-controlled drug, with police allegedly seizing items identifying another location in Mount Cotton, south-east of Brisbane.

He is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Authorities searching the Mount Cotton location allegedly found 178kg of cocaine and 142kg of methamphetamine hidden in a van, which police allege came from the Midge Point importation.

Police said the owners of the property were unaware of the drugs and are not considered suspects in the investigation.

Another search warrant was executed at a Hillcrest home, south of Brisbane, on Tuesday, and a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with possessing a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border-controlled drug and contravening an order to provide access to electronic devices.

He appeared in Beenleigh Magistrates Court yesterday and is expected to appear again tomorrow.

AFP officers in Sydney executed a search warrant at a Green Valley home yesterday, and took into custody a 24-year-old man they allege travelled to Midge Point in May to facilitate importation.

He is expected to appear in Sydney Downing Centre Court today, where the AFP will apply for him to be extradited to Queensland and charged with possessing a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border-controlled drug and attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out.

News.Az