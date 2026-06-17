Austria beat debutants Jordan 3–1 in World Cup group opener

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Austria secured a 3–1 victory over Jordan in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match, with the encounter marking the opening group-stage match for both teams, News.Az reports.

It was also a historic appearance for Jordan, as this was the nation’s first-ever participation in a World Cup finals tournament.

The match finished full-time with Austria producing a strong performance, particularly in the second half.

Austria took the lead in the 21st minute through Romano Schmid. The match then saw a setback for Jordan in the 76th minute when Yazan Al-Arab scored an own goal, extending Austria’s advantage.

Deep into stoppage time, Marko Arnautović converted a penalty in the 90+12th minute to complete Austria’s scoring.

Jordan managed to pull one goal back in the 50th minute through Ali Olwan, briefly giving the team hope of a comeback.

News.Az