Austria determined to keep JCPOA - FM

The Austrian foreign minister called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as one of the most important structural elements of the world non-proliferation system and stressed that the agreement must be maintained with all might, IRNA reports.

In a statement on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the signing of the JCPOA, Alexander Schallenberg stated: "We continue to support the JCPOA as an important element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture. The last years have proven that it is better to have an imperfect agreement than none at all. We remain convinced that we should all join forces to preserve it. Otherwise, the danger of a regional nuclear arms race looms, with unforeseeable consequences also for Europe and Austria.

It is an honor that Vienna has again been chosen as a place for dialogue and negotiations. As a host to the talks we believe it is in everybody’s interest to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all and the return of the US to the deal. Negotiators are aware that this is a crucial time and that it might be our last chance to save the Vienna deal. Austria will do its utmost to support the negotiators in working constructively towards a mutually acceptable solution.”

