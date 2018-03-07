Austria ready to build solar power plant in central Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Austrian company expressed readiness to invest in building a solar power plant with capacities of 10 megawatts and 30 megawatts in central Iran worth €40 mil

Underlining support for the construction of the solar power plant and accelerating the implementation of this project, the director general of Economic Affairs and Finance Department in the central Iranian province of Yazd, Ali Namazi, said the Austrian company is preparing the ground for the construction of a 10-megawatt power plant in the province, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting at Yazd Investment Services Center.

Speaking at the same meeting, another provincial official, Hossein Dashti, said 30 investors have applied to build solar power plants in the province, adding that in 17 cases, the contracts are being finalizing and the required land has been ceded for the purpose.

In the same session, the managing director of Austria's mthpower services gmbh, Martin Thomas, appreciated the good support extended by Yazd provincial officials to remove the obstacles to implementing the project, noting his company is ready to build two other power plants with 10 megawatts and 30 megawatts capacities within the next two years.

The first solar power plant was built in a village in Yazd 24 years ago.

Given the province's climate, an average of 10 hours of sunlight energy is available daily.

News.Az

