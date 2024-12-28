Austria set to acquire 12 fighter jets from Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austria plans to acquire 12 M-346 FA fighter jets, produced by Italy's Leonardo, to replace the Saab 105 planes that were decommissioned at the end of 2020, according to a report from Krone newspaper on Saturday.

Citing military sources, the paper said a letter of intent was due to be signed on Saturday with the Italian Defence Ministry for the planes made by Italy's Leonardo, News.az reports, citing Reuters. The Austrian Defence Ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the report. Austrian news agency APA said the ministry had confirmed the planned purchase.The total cost of the purchase has yet to be determined, but about 1 billion euros ($1.04 billion) has been budgeted for it, the paper said. Austrian media this summer reported the neutral country was gearing up to acquire the M-346 FA jets.The jets will be used for pilot training, support for ground forces and air defense, the newspaper said.

News.Az