Austria welcomes joint statement by Azerbaijan, Armenia on intention to normalize ties

Austria welcomes the joint statement by Azerbaijan and Armenia on their intention to normalize relations, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X, News.Az reports.

“We welcome the joint statement by Armenia and Azerbaijan on their intention to normalize relations and to reach a peace treaty. It would be a boost to stability, security and prosperity of the whole South Caucasus,” said the ministry.

“We stand ready, together with the EU, to support these efforts,” it added.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan’s bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.

News.Az