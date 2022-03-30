Yandex metrika counter

Austrian businessmen briefed on realities of Karabakh

  • Economics
  • Share
Austrian businessmen briefed on realities of Karabakh

The realities of Karabakh were introduced to Austrian businessmen, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov said on Twitter.

“Today we attended the business lunch in Vienna, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria. Prospects for cooperation were discussed, and the realities of Karabakh were introduced at the meeting”, Huseynov tweeted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      