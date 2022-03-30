Austrian businessmen briefed on realities of Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The realities of Karabakh were introduced to Austrian businessmen, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov said on Twitter.

“Today we attended the business lunch in Vienna, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria. Prospects for cooperation were discussed, and the realities of Karabakh were introduced at the meeting”, Huseynov tweeted.

News.Az