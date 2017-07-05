Austrian emergency services chase 7,000 chickens blocking the motorway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emergency workers in Austria were called out to remove an estimated 7,000 chickens which were blocking a busy motorway on Tuesday.

The birds died or escaped after the lorry transporting them lost its load on the A1 autobahn near Linz in the north of the country, The Local reports.

“Boxes containing dead and injured animals were strewn over a 160-metre stretch (of road) while thousands of chickens ran onto the motorway on both sides,” police said.

The incident closed the motorway towards the capital Vienna during the busy morning rush hour and caused long traffic jams in the other direction as drivers slowed down to look.

News.Az

